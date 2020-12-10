Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 340.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CIT Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CIT Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

