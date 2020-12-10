Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,483,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NYSE STE opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.57.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,162 shares of company stock worth $6,268,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

