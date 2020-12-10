Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 367.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

