Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

