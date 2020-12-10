Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,693,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after buying an additional 2,175,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 338,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,429,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after buying an additional 326,227 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,713,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $861,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.