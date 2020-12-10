Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $134,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

MMC opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

