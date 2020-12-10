Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

