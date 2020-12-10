Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 628.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in McKesson by 155.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in McKesson by 15,252.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.