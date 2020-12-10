Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6,831.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $266.15 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.