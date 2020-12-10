Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $167,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $4,551,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,162 shares of company stock worth $6,268,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.57.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

