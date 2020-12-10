Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 146.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

