Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 146.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $19,940,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 470,110 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Covanta by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 329,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $2,983,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Covanta by 57.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 645,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 234,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVA stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.