Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $186,000 Position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

GLU stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

