Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $196,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,529,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $300.88 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $303.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

