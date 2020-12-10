Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 21,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,096,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,898,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

