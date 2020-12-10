Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $201,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

XLNX stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

