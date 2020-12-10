Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $31,177,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,177,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,252 shares of company stock worth $35,107,806. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.