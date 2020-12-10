Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $217,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,330,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.48.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

