Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $5,118,923. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

