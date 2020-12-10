Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $135,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

