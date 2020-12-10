Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $138,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $157,000.

BYM stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

