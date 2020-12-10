Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $143,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

