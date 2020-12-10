Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 49.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after buying an additional 2,818,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $41,770,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 127.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after acquiring an additional 869,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

