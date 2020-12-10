Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 93.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.