Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 176,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 432,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,023,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Brink’s by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:BCO opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -281.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

