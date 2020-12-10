Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.