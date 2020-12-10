Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.02. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

