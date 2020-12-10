Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 1,111 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,342,000 after purchasing an additional 636,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 180,866 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

