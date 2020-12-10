Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 4,042.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.85 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average is $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

