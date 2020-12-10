Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,521,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.17 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,806 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

