Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 855 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

