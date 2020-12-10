Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

