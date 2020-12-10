Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

