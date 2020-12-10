Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,333,000 after buying an additional 122,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

