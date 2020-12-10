Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,961 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $568,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,425.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,597. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.