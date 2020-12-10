Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,075 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.69. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

