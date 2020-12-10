Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 82.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,060,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Shares of CSX opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.