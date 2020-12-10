Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

