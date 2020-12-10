Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 11,881 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 93.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

