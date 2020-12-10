Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

