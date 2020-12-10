Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $206.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

