Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 484 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

