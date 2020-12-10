Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

