Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

