Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in FMC by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

