Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $159.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $165.92.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

