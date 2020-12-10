Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,195 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 198,623 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

