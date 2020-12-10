ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

