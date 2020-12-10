ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 721.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Workday by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.82.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total value of $19,587,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,375 shares of company stock worth $77,051,527. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.