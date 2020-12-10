Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.61.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

